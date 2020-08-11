Marlowe, Freda "Fay"

1940 - 2020

Freda "Fay" Marlowe, age 80, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, OH. She was born March 2, 1940 in Greenup, KY to the late Carl and Louise Pierce. She is preceded in death by husband Homer Marlowe, son-in-law William McManis. Survived by children, Anita McManis and Homer Lewis Marlowe; grandchildren, Dee (Cody) Miller, John Slonager, Joey Marlowe and Kenny Marlowe; great grandchildren, Danny (Sarah), McKenna, Tanner, Faith, Melanie, and Kyrstin; great-great grandchildren, Matt, Amy, and Luke; sister, Annie; nieces, nephews, and many friends. Friends may call Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10am until time of funeral at 12pm at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. in Columbus, OH. Interment at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield, OH. Masks are required for those who attend.



