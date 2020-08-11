1/
Freda "Fay" Marlowe
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marlowe, Freda "Fay"
1940 - 2020
Freda "Fay" Marlowe, age 80, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, OH. She was born March 2, 1940 in Greenup, KY to the late Carl and Louise Pierce. She is preceded in death by husband Homer Marlowe, son-in-law William McManis. Survived by children, Anita McManis and Homer Lewis Marlowe; grandchildren, Dee (Cody) Miller, John Slonager, Joey Marlowe and Kenny Marlowe; great grandchildren, Danny (Sarah), McKenna, Tanner, Faith, Melanie, and Kyrstin; great-great grandchildren, Matt, Amy, and Luke; sister, Annie; nieces, nephews, and many friends. Friends may call Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10am until time of funeral at 12pm at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. South Chapel, 1346 S. High St. in Columbus, OH. Interment at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield, OH. Masks are required for those who attend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Funeral
12:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved