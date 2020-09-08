Williams, Freda
1932 - 2020
Freda Mae Williams, born May 1, 1932, passed away September 3, 2020. Survived by son, Michael Williams of Prescott, AZ; daughter, Kimberly Williams of Lake Hiawatha, NJ; granddaughter, Allison Wilden; grandson, Joey Williams; great-grandsons, Elias and Zachary; sisters, Kathleen Wheeler, Doris Rockwell, Helen Shear, Paula Perry; brother, Harold Williams; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 70 years, Roy V. Williams; parents, William H. (Tom) Williams and Anna Cox Williams Moore; brothers, James Williams and Drexel Williams. A homemaker throughout her life, Freda also worked for several years for the State Convention of Baptists in Ohio. She taught Sunday school and led several ministries for many years as a faithful servant of the Lord, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Grove City, OH. Freda was a skilled seamstress from her youth, and in her later years created many hand-stitched quilts for her family. Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 12pm until the time of service at 1pm at First Baptist Church, 3301 Orders Rd., Grove City. Interment to follow at Bailey Chapel Cemetery, Piketon, OH. The family strongly encourages everyone in attendance to wear a mask and practice social distancing when possible. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
.