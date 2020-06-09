Freddie Ewing Jr.
1955 - 2020
Ewing Jr., Freddie
1955 - 2020
Freddie D. Ewing Jr., age 65. Sunrise March 8, 1955 and Sunset May 29, 2020. Private services Visitation 1PM and Memorial Service 2PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. A mask is mandatory. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the EWING Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
01:00 PM
COP East
JUN
14
Memorial service
02:00 PM
COP East
Funeral services provided by
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
