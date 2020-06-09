Ewing Jr., Freddie
1955 - 2020
Freddie D. Ewing Jr., age 65. Sunrise March 8, 1955 and Sunset May 29, 2020. Private services Visitation 1PM and Memorial Service 2PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. A mask is mandatory. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the EWING Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
1955 - 2020
Freddie D. Ewing Jr., age 65. Sunrise March 8, 1955 and Sunset May 29, 2020. Private services Visitation 1PM and Memorial Service 2PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at COP East, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. A mask is mandatory. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the EWING Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.