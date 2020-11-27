1/
Freddie McCreary
1948 - 2020
Freddie Wayne McCreary, age 72, of Columbus, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Kobacker House. He is preceded in death by his longtime partner Robert Hanley, parents Samuel and Emma McCreary and nephew Sean McCreary. He is survived by his siblings, Donna (Larry) DeVault and Sam (Linda) McCreary; nieces and nephews, Chip (Diana), Todd, and Krista (Tony); niece-in-law, Melissa; good friends, Charles Kyser and Melanie Tipton; many other relatives and friends. He was a graduate of Linden McKinley High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from The Liebert Corporation. Freddie helped numerous friends in his lifetime. He was very artistic; he drew designs for T-shirts and the logo for Flora Bella Flowers & Gifts. His favorite holidays were Halloween and Christmas. He loved to decorate his house inside and out. Friends will be received from 4-6pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Heart & Hope by Schoedinger – Linden Memorial Chapel, 2741 Cleveland Avenue. Private graveside service will take place at a future date at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to Kobacker House, c/o OhioHealth Foundation, 3430 OhioHealth Parkway, Columbus, OH 43202, in his memory.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Linden Memorial Chapel
2741 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43224
(614) 267-8363
