Freddie Seaverson Jr.


1960 - 2020
Freddie Seaverson Jr. Obituary
Freddie Lee Seaverson Jr., age 59. Sunrise October 27, 1960 and Sunset March 9, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the SEAVERSON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2020
