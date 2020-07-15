1/1
Frederic Reeder
1939 - 2020
Frederic Howard Reeder, 81, of London, Ohio, died Monday, July 13, in Columbus. For many years, he was a school superintendent for the Warren, Madison-Plains and South Point local school districts in Ohio. Born in Huntington, W. Va., on April 26, 1939, he proudly served in the Marines from 1958-62. The 1966 Marshall University graduate was a passionate Thundering Herd fan. After teaching in the Cabell County school district in Huntington, he obtained a master's degree from Marshall in 1970. He then became an administrator in the Mount Healthy and Port Clinton school districts in Ohio before his career as superintendent. Along with his wife, LaDonna, he loved to volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Madison Health Hospital in London. They were named to the Central Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame in 2019. A talented golfer and eternal optimist, he could (and did) talk to anyone, and everyone who knew him will remember his laugh and terrible jokes. His family was his greatest joy. Survivors include his wife of 55 years, LaDonna (Byer); children, Rebecca (Scott) Osborne of New Albany, Oh., and Fred Jr. (Jennifer) of South Lebanon, Oh.; grandchildren, Jack Scharfe, and Charlie and Annie Reeder; siblings Peggy Miller of Tennessee, Nancy Tully of West Virginia, Patty Arthur of Virginia and David Reeder of Mississippi; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Phyllis (Parker), and a brother Dick Reeder of Oklahoma. A private graveside service will be Friday at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, Oh. Memorials to St. Jude's at www.stjude.org. Condolences at www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
