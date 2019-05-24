Home

Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
550 Hill Rd. N.
Pickerington, OH 43147
614-837-7126
Frederick Basbagill

Frederick Basbagill Obituary
Basbagill, Frederick
1954 - 2019
Frederick T. Basbagill, 65, of Pickerington, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in his home with his family. He was born January 29, 1954 in Columbus to the late Robert and Martha (Allen) Basbagill. Fred was a 1972 graduate from Groveport Madison High School. He worked over 30 years for the City of Columbus at Southerly Wastewater Treatment Plant then happily retired. He enjoyed being a father and grandfather to many, traveling, biking, hiking, telling stories, laughing, and being an active member of the Shamrock Club of Columbus. Fred is preceded in death by his first wife Vicki Noble, second wife Kathleen Whitley, and brother Michael Basbagill. He is survived by his loving girlfriend, Linda Teeters; her children, Josh (Nancy) Truex and Molly (Rolla McCandless) Truex; son, Brent (Amber) Basbagill; daughter, Abby (Jesse Bartz) Basbagill; son, Timothy Basbagill; step-son, Stephen (Andrea) Whitley; step-daughter, Michelle (Dave Lehman) Whitley; 18 grandchildren; brothers and sisters, and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Pickerington, OH. Family and friends may visit 10-11am on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Peace Methodist Church, 235 Diley Rd., Pickerington, OH 43147. A memorial service, officiated by Rev. Bill Lyle, will follow at 11am. Join us afterwards to celebrate Fred's life at the Shamrock Club of Columbus, 60 W. Castle Rd., Columbus, OH 43207. Fred will be deeply missed.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 26, 2019
