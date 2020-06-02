Chenault, FrederickFrederick Chenault, age 77, passed away May 5, 2020. Fred was a graduate of East High School, and a former employee at DCSS and LifeCare Alliance. A great poet and song writer, he was most proud of the two CDs ("Saved Right Now" and "I Must Be Right") which he recorded with his group, The Mighty Supremes. Predeceased by parents Stanley Chenault, Sr. and Della Lyles, and siblings Stanley Jr., Charles, Dorothy, Wilbert, Louis and Margaret Chenault and Mary Jones. Survived by a host of relatives including Robert (Roberta) Jones, Kevin (Kelly) Robinson, James Robinson, Sharlyn Robinson, Karen Robinson, Cynthia Jones, and longtime friend, Justin Mitchell who was more like a son to him. Due to the current public health crisis, Fred will be laid to rest with a private graveside ceremony in Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. We invite you to join his loved ones in celebrating his life by sharing your fond reflections and words of encouragement on his online memorial tribute wall at