Meyers, Frederick D. (Fritz)
Frederick D. (Fritz) Meyers, P.E., September 8, 1926 – December 9, 2019. Age 93, Faculty Emeritus at The Ohio State University, professor, Chair of Engineering Graphics department, OSU Distinguished Faculty Award. Engineer and technical director with Owens-Corning Corporation for 30 years. Instructor in Engineering at Texas A&M. Engineering and M.B.A. degrees from Ohio State.Post-grad, an OSU Presidents Club inaugural member, Ohio State Unions Board and other OSU affiliations. Program Director of the American Society for Engineering. Ohio Engineer of the Year, 1972. National Accountant for the United States Figure Skating Association. Home club, Columbus Figure Skating Club. President of Kiwanis Club of Eastern Columbus. Franklin Park Conservatory Volunteer. Captain, Commissioned Officer, U.S. Air Force. Air Force Reserve. At Ohio State: President of Delta Upsilon, the Makio Business Manager, Senior Class President, Junior Class President. Ohio Staters. Inc., Romophos. Bucket and Dipper. Sphinx. Texnekoi. Junior Senior Prom (Co-Chairman). OSPE, wrestling varsity letter, Student Senate. Strollers, Committee on Student Publications, Toastmasters Club. Committees-reunions and alumni activities, South High School. Heartfelt thanks to Kensington Place and Capital City Hospice. He is predeceased by his parents Sherman F. Meyers and Florence Marie Meyers (nee Pyle), his wife Mary Elizabeth Meyers (nee Melick), and his wife Monalee Williams Meyers. He is survived by his only child with Mary, BethAnn Hullinger (nee Meyers) and Jeffrey P. Hullinger, of Southern California; his granddaughter, Dr. Heidi Martin Hullinger, James C. Martin and his great-granddaughter, Aviana Noelle Martin of New York City. Visit www.schoedinger.com to see full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019