Earnest, Frederick
1953 - 2019
Frederick James Earnest, age 65. Sunrise June 13, 1953 and Sunset April 5, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral Service 12noon Friday, April 19, 2019 at International Christian Center, 6600 Busch Blvd. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The EARNEST Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019