Felske, Frederick
1943 - 2019
Frederick John Felske, age 75, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Advent Health Daytona Beach. Veteran Vietnam War, US Navy. Lifetime member VFW Post #8696 Palm Coast, Florida. Retired Firefighter Columbus Division of Fire. Survived by wife, Cathy Felske; sons, Dan and Fred Felske; granddaughter, Avery Felske; sister, Connie Touvell; twin brother, Frank (Debby) Felske; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. Friends may call Thursday 6-8 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where service will be held Friday 10:30 AM. Gerald Workman officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019