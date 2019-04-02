Flory, Frederick

1924 - 2019

Frederick Arthur Flory, MD, died peacefully in his home at Fort Myers Beach, Florida on March 8, 2019. He was born in Wauseon, Ohio on the 16th of October, 1924, the son of Arthur Henry Flory and Martha Mariah Gorsuch Flory. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Margaret Martha Flory. He was married to Helen Joyce (May) Flory on July 15, 1948 in Toledo, Ohio. Fred was a graduate of Wauseon High School where he was a member of the National Honor Society and lettered in football, basketball and track. After a year at Ohio University, he entered the military where he served in General George Patton's 3rd Army. He received a Purple Heart and 2 Bronze Stars after multiple mortar shell injuries. In 2018 he was awarded the French Legion of Honor for his service to France during WWII. In 1951 he received his BA/MD degrees at The Ohio State University where he specialized in anesthesiology. He was a Diplomate of The American Board of Anesthesiology and a member of several local, state and national organizations. He was a life member of THE Ohio State University Alumni Association, the National Rifle Association, the Association and a life member of the OSU President's Club. Fred and his wife, Helen, resided in Upper Arlington and Dublin nearly 50 years before moving permanently to Florida in 2004 while spending summers in Ohio to be close to family. Fred was an avid gardener, outdoorsman, and lifelong learner. He spent the last two decades cultivating American chestnut trees in hopes of restoring these majestic giants to prominence in the American forest. Fred loved reading, working crossword puzzles, and was a devoted OSU Buckeye fan. Fred is survived by his sister, Phyllis M. Crider of Columbus, Ohio; his brother, Roger D. (Sandy) Flory of Kinston, NC; his son, John Frederick (Sharyl) Flory; daughters, Nancy Ann Flory, Susan Elizabeth Flory, Judy Lynn (Scott) Pelletier, and Annette Janine (Mark) Saylor. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren, Kelly Flory (Alier) Franco, Dan (Lisa) Flory, Jennifer (Russ Bitner) Flory, Rebekah Flory (Gary) Weber, Megan Saylor, Ben Saylor, Nicholas Pelletier, Brandon Pelletier; and 6 great grandchildren, Diego, Helena (Lena), Jaxson, Mila, Lukas and Liam. Family will receive visitors from 2-4 pm to celebrate Fred's life on Saturday, May 18 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd in Upper Arlington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or to Hope Hospice, Development Office, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Fred's online guestbook. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 7 to May 15, 2019