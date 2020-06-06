Harris, Frederick G.
Frederick G. Harris, age 79, of Reynoldsburg, passed away peacefully from congestive heart failure on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at home with his wife Pat by his side. Born on August 25, 1940 in Washington, PA, he is survived by his wife Pat Harris; son, Michael (Maryjane) Harris and grandchildren, Carly (Paul) Biales and Dustin Harris; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Michael; step-sons, Jim (Melissa) Nicholson and children, Kaitlyn (Lucas), Sydney, Aiden and Calleigh, and Michael (Ruth) Nicholson and children Anthony (Alyssa) and Alexis; sister, Brenda (Chuck) Camps; sister-in-law, Judy Harris, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his two sons, Chris and Eric Harris; brother, Joe Harris; sisters, June Anderson (John), Evelyn Naser (Bud), Dorothy Gorowitz (Al) and Mary Ellen Kavalak (Alfred). The Hospitality Industry was both a noble cause and personal passion for Fred throughout his 50-year career. Nowhere is this more evident than in his 35-year run as the General Manager of the Holiday Inn on Lane Avenue, and the many accomplishments and numerous professional awards he achieved and received while there, and not just in terms of creating a beloved hotel location on the border of The Ohio State University campus, but also in his tireless work to champion the very city of Columbus, itself, which he came to love so much. Although he retired when the hotel was closed in 2009, the effects of his leadership and contributions to the local travel and tourism industry, charity organizations, and numerous professional associations and clubs can still be felt across the city today. Among his proudest although lesser known accomplishments however, was his integral role in helping to create the original OSU Hospitality Management Program, which he believed vital to the future of his cherished industry. Of course, if you were an average Buckeye on the street though, you'd likely not have known his name at all, but rather just his location: The Inn on the Lane, which hosted one of the greatest, longest-running tailgate parties in OSU history: The Hineygate. For these hospitalities Fred, and so much more, we thank you. You will be remembered and truly be missed. Go Bucks and yes... Hang On Sloopy! Due to the current health restrictions with Covid-19, the family will have a private memorial service at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232. In lieu of gifts or cards, contributions can be made in Fred's name to the American Heart Association online at www.heart.org or by mail to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to send condolences or share a memory with Fred's family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.