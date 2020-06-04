Gray, Frederick
1964 - 2020
Frederick Gray Jr., age 56. Sunrise May 7, 1964 and Sunset June 1, 2020. Visitation 1PM and Funeral Service 2PM Monday, June 8, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The GRAY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.