Hofer, Frederick
1933 - 2020
Fred Hofer, of Upper Arlington, died suddenly Oct. 20, 2020, two days before his 87th birthday. Born in Geneva, NY, in 1933, he graduated from Phelps High School. He enlisted in the US Army and studied Russian to become a cryptographer, serving in Germany during the Korean War. He later graduated from the University of Denver with a degree in Accounting. From Denver he moved to Columbus to work as a computer programmer for Blue Cross (later Central Benefits). In 1970, he married Carol Gallwits Kelsey. Fred is predeceased by his parents Alvin and Louise Wiederhold Hofer. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Ginny Fisher (Dan) and Emily Van Niman (Christopher); grandchildren, Nathan and Susan Fisher, Colin and Claire Van Niman; brothers, Robert (Lucy) of Plattsburgh, NY; John (Laura) of Eugene, OR; sister-in-law, Lois Neely of Pittsburgh; nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Fred was a long-time member of Worthington Presbyterian Church, serving as a choir member and deacon. He belonged to the American Philatelic Association, Worthington Stamp Club, and ACBL. He will be remembered for his love of family, "punny" humor, keen interest in geography, solving word and number puzzles, and playing bridge. Due to the pandemic, there will be a private memorial service Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 11am. A video recording will be available to the public Saturday, Nov. 7 at www.worthingtonpresbyterian.com/funerals.html
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Worthington Presbyterian Church, NNEMAP (hunger ministry), WOSU, or The Columbus Symphony.