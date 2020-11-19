Schmieder, Frederick J.
1923 - 2020
Frederick J. Schmieder, age 97, died November 14, 2020 peacefully at home. He is preceded in death by his wife of 69 years Juanita "Bonnie" (Wetzel) Schmieder. He is the father of four children. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, Ohio at a later date. Committal of ashes will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. To read the entire obituary and to leave the family an online condolence please visit www.OhioCremation.org
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.