1/
Frederick John "Duke" Stambaugh
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stambaugh, Frederick "Duke" John
1946 - 2020
Frederick "Duke" John Stambaugh, age 73, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Farmer and owner of Dukes Garage and Machine. U S Army Vietnam Veteran. Member of the Buckeye Allis Club, Lithopolis American Legion, and longtime president of the Obetz Cemetery Association. Preceded in death by parents, John and Margaret Stambaugh; siblings, Ron Stambaugh and Ellen "Sis" Guy; aunt, Althea Stambaugh. Survived by daughters, Kimberly Stultz (Mark Phillips) and Shelley (Jason) Kaufman; grandchildren, Zackary Fusco, Tanner Stultz, Jayci, Kendall, and Quinn Kaufman; sister, Fran (Tom - deceased) Painter; many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 1st from 5-8 pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME 587 Main Street in Groveport where the funeral service will be Wednesday at 10:30 am. Interment in Obetz Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home
587 Main St.
Groveport, OH 43125
(614) 836-5643
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved