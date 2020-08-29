Stambaugh, Frederick "Duke" John
1946 - 2020
Frederick "Duke" John Stambaugh, age 73, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Farmer and owner of Dukes Garage and Machine. U S Army Vietnam Veteran. Member of the Buckeye Allis Club, Lithopolis American Legion, and longtime president of the Obetz Cemetery Association. Preceded in death by parents, John and Margaret Stambaugh; siblings, Ron Stambaugh and Ellen "Sis" Guy; aunt, Althea Stambaugh. Survived by daughters, Kimberly Stultz (Mark Phillips) and Shelley (Jason) Kaufman; grandchildren, Zackary Fusco, Tanner Stultz, Jayci, Kendall, and Quinn Kaufman; sister, Fran (Tom - deceased) Painter; many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Visitation will be Tuesday, September 1st from 5-8 pm at the MYERS-WOODYARD FUNERAL HOME 587 Main Street in Groveport where the funeral service will be Wednesday at 10:30 am. Interment in Obetz Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio
. Share with the family at www.orwoodyard.com