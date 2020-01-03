|
|
Kletrovets, Frederick
1940 - 2020
Frederick N. "Fred" Kletrovets, 79, passed away on January 1, 2020 at Kobacker House with his family by his side. He was born September 14, 1940 to the late Neal and Margaret (Lane) Kletrovets. Fred leaves behind an impressive legacy of leadership and philanthropy. He was the owner and president of Shoemaker Industrial Solutions, a small Columbus business in operation since 1938. Fred viewed everyone employed by Shoemaker as an extended member of his family. He invested his whole heart in his business, but especially those who worked for and with him. He was also a past Ohio District Governor and International President of Civitan, an organization whose mission is to build good citizenship with an emphasis on helping people with developmental disabilities. Fred was an inspirational leader and powerful public speaker. He always led with respect, empathy, gratitude, and humor. He had a way of making anyone he spoke to feel like the most important person in the room, and his touch reaches across the globe. Fred was a passionate collector, history buff, and enjoyed building street rods. First and foremost, however, he was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Betty; daughter Teri (Russ) Richardson; son Jeff (Beckie) Kletrovets; granddaughters Chelsea and Leah Richardson; and his beloved dog, Chloe. Visitation will be 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday. Entombment Green Lawn Cemetery. Fred's services will be officiated by his good friend and pastor, Rev. Dr. Thom Burbridge. The family would like to thank Dr. Carolyn Presley, Dr. Kami Maddocks and Dr. Julia Agne, with the James Cancer Hospital, and the Kobacker House for providing Fred with excellent care while making his final days peaceful and comfortable. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Civitan International at www.civitan.org/donate. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020