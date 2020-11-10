Loyd, Frederick
Frederick Allen Loyd could not survive the injuries he suffered as the victim of a head on collision Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The Ohio State Football team and traveling the world were his joys, music his passion. He sang with the Columbus Symphony Orchestra Chorus for 42 years, the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus recently and had been active in several local church choirs. He walked neighborhoods as a volunteer census taker in 2010, often worked early voting locations for the Democratic Party, volunteered at "Picnic with the Pops" and donated many gallons of blood to the Red Cross. He was a retired Catholic Priest, studied in Germany, earned two Masters Degrees in Liturgy and Celtic Catholicism and was chaplain at St Ann's Hospital for a decade. Preceded in death by his father Howard G. Loyd, mother Betty Loyd Fickell and brother Kenneth W. Loyd. He is survived by his sister, Jeannie Loyd (Adams) Lindberg. A memorial gathering is planned at 2PM Sunday, November 15 in the Coffman Park Pavilion, Dublin OH. Masks are required. Donations are suggested in his name to the Columbus Symphony Chorus. Arrangements being completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST. Visit www.egan-ryan.com
