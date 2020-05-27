Frederick McNaghten
Frederick V. McNaghten, formerly of Hollywood, Florida and Columbus, Ohio, passed away May 19, 2020 in Decatur, Georgia. Born in Millersport, Ohio, he was the son of Howard O. and Mildred E. McNaghten. He attended The Ohio State University and graduated from Cincinnati College of Embalming. He was employed as a funeral director in Ohio and Florida. He was a life-long Methodist and a member of the Jaycees and the Free and Accepted Masons Grand Lodge of Ohio. He enjoyed golf, fixing things, and helping others. He is survived by his daughters, Dr. A.D. McNaghten (Cathy Coveney) and Lori (Michael) Farnum; grandchildren, Liz and Nick Farnum; and former wife, Susan Gross. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Village of Millersport, Ohio Cemetery.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 27 to May 31, 2020.
