The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Dorsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Neal Dorsch

Obituary Condolences

Frederick Neal Dorsch Obituary
Dorsch, Frederick Neal
1934 - 2019
F. Neal Dorsch, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019. Born in Powell, Ohio on January 10, 1934. Graduate of Worthington High School in 1951. Veteran of the United States Navy. Married Barbara Jones in 1959. Preceded in death by brother John Stevens. A 27 year veteran of the Columbus Fire Department and Retired as a Lieutenant in May 1989. He was a member of the Linden Masonic Lodge #637 F&AM, where he served as Master from 1995-2001. Also a member of the Valley of Columbus Scottish Rite. Enjoyed singing with the "Heart of Ohio "Barbershop Chorus for many years. Life member of AMVETS Post #89. He is survived by wife of 61 years, Barbara (Jones) Dorsch; children, David Dorsch (Susan), Robin Patterson (Tracy) and Lori Castle (Andy); grandchildren, Zachariah Dorsch (Catherine), Katie, LeeAnn and Joey Castle; great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Thomas and John David Dorsch. Calling hours will be Friday, March 15 from 4-7pm and a memorial of his life at 1pm on Saturday, March 16 at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Neal's name to the by visiting donate.lovetotherescue.org. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now