Dorsch, Frederick Neal

1934 - 2019

F. Neal Dorsch, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2019. Born in Powell, Ohio on January 10, 1934. Graduate of Worthington High School in 1951. Veteran of the United States Navy. Married Barbara Jones in 1959. Preceded in death by brother John Stevens. A 27 year veteran of the Columbus Fire Department and Retired as a Lieutenant in May 1989. He was a member of the Linden Masonic Lodge #637 F&AM, where he served as Master from 1995-2001. Also a member of the Valley of Columbus Scottish Rite. Enjoyed singing with the "Heart of Ohio "Barbershop Chorus for many years. Life member of AMVETS Post #89. He is survived by wife of 61 years, Barbara (Jones) Dorsch; children, David Dorsch (Susan), Robin Patterson (Tracy) and Lori Castle (Andy); grandchildren, Zachariah Dorsch (Catherine), Katie, LeeAnn and Joey Castle; great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Thomas and John David Dorsch. Calling hours will be Friday, March 15 from 4-7pm and a memorial of his life at 1pm on Saturday, March 16 at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Neal's name to the by visiting donate.lovetotherescue.org. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories and condolences. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019