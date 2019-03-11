|
Rieser Sr., Frederick Paul
1930 - 2019
Frederick Paul Rieser Sr., passed away unexpectedly Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Doctors Hospital. Throughout his 88 years of life Fred's deep faith in God guided and directed his steps. He was an active member of his church community; most recently attending Cypress Wesleyan Church Alton Darby. He founded Fred Rieser Collision Center in 1949 and he continued to be involved in its operations until the time of his death. Throughout his career he served as a mentor to many. He had a vision for the greater business community and was a long-time member of the Hilltop Business Association. He is preceded in death by his daughter Judith Rieser Edwards and grandsons Joseph Edwards and Jordan Rieser. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly seventy years, Carol Rieser; daughter, Beverly (Jim) Byrum; sons, Fred (Donna), Ray (Peggy), Rick, and Mark (Tamara) Rieser; 17 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and other dear family and friends. Friends may visit Thursday, March 14, at The Grove City Church of the Nazarene, 4770 Hoover Road, Grove City, Ohio from 4PM until time of the funeral service at 6:30PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Jordan's Crossing Resource Center, www.jordanscrossingcolumbus.org in his memory. Arrangements completed with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, Grove City, Ohio, where online condolences may be left at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019