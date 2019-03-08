|
|
Pierce Jr., Frederick
1947 - 2019
A funeral service for Frederick F. Pierce, Jr., 71, of Reynoldsburg, will be held at 11 am Monday, March 11, 2019 at Law-Baker Funeral Home, 34 N. Main St., Utica with Pastor Tim Burden officiating. Burial will follow in Homer Cemetery. Friends may call 2-4 pm Sunday, March 10, 2019 and Monday, one hour prior to the funeral service at Law-Baker Funeral Home. Frederick passed away March 7, 2019 at his residence He was born April 4, 1947 in Barnesville to the late Frederick F. and Lova M (Holland) Pierce, Sr. He attended Trinity at the Eastern Gate in Pickerington. Fred was an Air Force Vietnam Veteran, a member of Book Binders Local Union #147B, Amvets Post #2000 and American Legion Post #283. He was an avid motorcycle rider and rode in the lower 48 states. He is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Beth Baldwin, Heather and Dustin Lange; grandchildren, Forrest (Libby) Baldwin, Cassidy (Alex) Hayes, Ethan Lange; one great-grandchild on the way; brother, James W. Pierce; sisters, Emily Martello, Lova Darlene Schwartz; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. To sign an online guest, visit www.law-bakerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 9, 2019