Schumann, Frederick
Frederick Robert Schumann, age 83, of Hilliard, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Member of St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, US Navy Veteran and retired from Plumber and Pipe Fitters Union Local 189. Preceded in death by parents Robert and Pauline Schumann and son Douglas Schumann. Survived by loving wife of 61 years, Mary Lou; children, Deborah (Mike) Kyser, Diana Ferguson Rice and Denise (Matthew) Graham; siblings, Roberta Schumann, Ruth McCloskey, Joseph (Lola) Schumann, Michael (Cheryl) Schumann, Martin (Charlotte) Schumann, Bernard (Denise) Schumann and Mary (Peter) Strawser; 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, numerous loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 10-10:30 am at St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church, 4475 Dublin Rd., Hilliard, OH 43026, where Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 am. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 6150 East Broad St., Columbus, OH 43213. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME WITH CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 2, 2019