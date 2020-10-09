Thum, Frederick
1924 - 2020
Frederick William Thum, age 96, passed away October 8, 2020 at his home. Born March 27, 1924 in Columbus to Margaret and Leo whom preceded him in death. WWII Navy Veteran, Member of VFW West Jefferson Post 7005, Local Union 969. Retired from GM after 30 years of service. Preceded in death by wife Anna, parents, brother Bernie, sister Laurine McCracken. Survived by his step-son, Jerry (Mira) Allen; brothers, Tom, Jim (Pat); loving companion, Juanita Thomas; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive friends at the MAEDER QUINT TIBERI FUNERAL HOME on Monday, October 12, 10-11am, where the Funeral Service will be held at 11am. Burial to follow at Obetz Cemetery. FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE FOLLOWED. To sign the on-line tributes please visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com