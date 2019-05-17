|
|
Wallace, Frederick William
1946 - 2019
He passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, at the OSU Ross Heart. He graduated from Miami University of Ohio where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, serving as president in 1968. He received the Bronze Star for Meritorious service in Vietnam. After 35 years he retired from Baxter Healthcare where his customers became lifelong friends. Fred enjoyed cross country motorcycle trips with Steve Mauger and Fred Shato, as well as planning many other vacations all over the world with friends and family. He was an avid gardener and a proud patriot of America. He leaves behind his wife, Linda; two daughters, Holly Layman and Leslie Graham; and his beloved granddaughter, Kylee; and his sister, Sonny Harper. Preceded in death by his sister Patty Lewis. To honor his memory please donate to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 19, 2019