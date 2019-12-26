|
Yeh, Frederick
1927 - 2019
Fred Yeh, Dublin OH, formerly of Westlake and Mason, OH, passed away December 22, 2019 at the age 92. Beloved husband of Su An Yeh (dec'd), devoted father of Shari (Gary) Kolnicki and the late Michael and Stephanie Yeh; loving grandfather of Julia and Sarah Kolnicki; dear brother of David (Barbara) Yeh, Diane (John) Cowgill, Violet (Kown_How, dec'd) Chin, dear brother-in-law of of Evelyn Sia, Jane Cheng, William Phoa (dec'd) and Ruby Kho. Visitation Saturday, December 29, 2019 from 12:30 PM until time of Funeral Service at 1:30 PM at Indian Run United Methodist Church, 6305 Brand Rd, Dublin, OH 43016.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019