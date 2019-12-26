The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Yeh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Yeh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Yeh Obituary
Yeh, Frederick
1927 - 2019
Fred Yeh, Dublin OH, formerly of Westlake and Mason, OH, passed away December 22, 2019 at the age 92. Beloved husband of Su An Yeh (dec'd), devoted father of Shari (Gary) Kolnicki and the late Michael and Stephanie Yeh; loving grandfather of Julia and Sarah Kolnicki; dear brother of David (Barbara) Yeh, Diane (John) Cowgill, Violet (Kown_How, dec'd) Chin, dear brother-in-law of of Evelyn Sia, Jane Cheng, William Phoa (dec'd) and Ruby Kho. Visitation Saturday, December 29, 2019 from 12:30 PM until time of Funeral Service at 1:30 PM at Indian Run United Methodist Church, 6305 Brand Rd, Dublin, OH 43016.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
Download Now