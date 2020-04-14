|
|
Wiechers, Fredrick Edward
1944 - 2020
Frederick Edward Wiechers, 75, was born November 21, 1944 in Columbus, OH to Oscar and Virginia (Brodt) Wiechers and died on Easter Sunday surrounded by his family at his home in Norwalk, OH under hospice care following a brief battle with cancer. Fred graduated from South High in Columbus, OH in 1962; Capital University in Columbus, OH in 1966; Evangelical Lutheran Seminary at Capital University in Columbus, OH in 1970; and Union Seminary in Richmond, VA in 1971. Fred had a keen interest in biblical archeology and spent two summers on archeology digs in Israel in 1971 and 1972. He was ordained in 1971 and served 3 parishes over his 41-year career as a Lutheran minister. His first parish was Crusader Lutheran (Rockville, MD); second parish Peace Lutheran Church (Sarasota, FL); and third parish Saint Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church (Norwalk, OH). Fred was a beloved member of the Norwalk and Huron County community who served in many ways beyond his local parish. He was an active member of the Norwalk Rotary, the Huron County Board for Christie Lane, and spent over 10 years on committees and the Board of Directors for Fisher Titus Medical Center, most recently as the Secretary of the Board. Fred also spent 18 years of Friday nights on the sidelines as Chaplain for the Norwalk Trucker Football team. (Go Truckers!) He is survived by the love of his life, his caring and compassionate wife of 45 years, Carole "Pumpkin"; daughter Dr. Ilse Wiechers (Dr. Michael A. Choma) and granddaughter Margaret "Maggie" Rose Choma of Menlo Park, CA; brother Dr. David (Deborah) Wiechers of Sausalito, CA; nephew Chad Wiechers of San Francisco, CA; brother Tim (Kelly) Wiechers of Dublin, OH; brothers-in-law Lee (Barbara) Blau of Leesburg, FL and Gary (Diana) Blau of Seebring, FL; sister-in-law Pamela Viner of Swanton, MD; dear friends Judy and John Merkel of Annville, PA, and Jim and Patti Gottfried of Norwalk, OH; along with many other dear neighbors and friends. Private burial with close family will take place at the Scattering Garden of Saint Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church with Pastor Ann Marshal officiating. A memorial service and celebration of all things Fritz will follow at a later date, undoubtedly to include the eating of Toft's ice cream, cream puffs from Schmidt's Haus, and pretzels. Memorial gifts may be given to Saint Peter Evangelical Lutheran Church, 243 Benedict Avenue, Norwalk, OH 44857 or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Arrangements entrusted to the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main Street, Norwalk.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020