|
|
Bennett, Frieda
1915 - 2019
Frieda May Conklin Bennett, age 104, of Westerville, passed away October 3, 2019, was the fifth child born to Lawrence Hadley and Myrtle Effie Conklin. She was a member of the WHS class of 1933. A life long resident of Westerville, she married William E. Bennett in 1939. They had three children. She was a woman of faith and a member of Central College Presbyterian Church for sixty-three years. She was preceded in death by husband William and son Fredric A. Bennett. Survived by children, Phyllis E. Casto and Benjamin (Kay) Bennett; grandchildren, Dean H.(Sara) Casto, Elizabeth M.(George Jr.) Matthews, Edward M. (Tammy) Bennett and Jennifer L. Bennett (Jeremy Welch); great-grandchildren, Jeffrey W. Bennett, Emily J. Bennett, Lauren A. (Trey) Williams, Colin Ray (Meredith) Casto, George Matthews III, Lauren Matthews, Camryn Casto, William Casto and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Central College Presbyterian church in the Ellsworth Chapel at 11 AM on October 11, 2019. Rev. Richard Ellsworth and Rev. David Redding officiating. Family will receive friends an hour prior the service. In lieu of flowers, make contributions to the . There will be a private interment at a later date. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019