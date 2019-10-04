Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Central College Presbyterian church in the Ellsworth Chapel
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Central College Presbyterian church in the Ellsworth Chape
Resources
More Obituaries for Frieda Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frieda Bennett


1915 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frieda Bennett Obituary
Bennett, Frieda
1915 - 2019
Frieda May Conklin Bennett, age 104, of Westerville, passed away October 3, 2019, was the fifth child born to Lawrence Hadley and Myrtle Effie Conklin. She was a member of the WHS class of 1933. A life long resident of Westerville, she married William E. Bennett in 1939. They had three children. She was a woman of faith and a member of Central College Presbyterian Church for sixty-three years. She was preceded in death by husband William and son Fredric A. Bennett. Survived by children, Phyllis E. Casto and Benjamin (Kay) Bennett; grandchildren, Dean H.(Sara) Casto, Elizabeth M.(George Jr.) Matthews, Edward M. (Tammy) Bennett and Jennifer L. Bennett (Jeremy Welch); great-grandchildren, Jeffrey W. Bennett, Emily J. Bennett, Lauren A. (Trey) Williams, Colin Ray (Meredith) Casto, George Matthews III, Lauren Matthews, Camryn Casto, William Casto and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at Central College Presbyterian church in the Ellsworth Chapel at 11 AM on October 11, 2019. Rev. Richard Ellsworth and Rev. David Redding officiating. Family will receive friends an hour prior the service. In lieu of flowers, make contributions to the . There will be a private interment at a later date. Condolences at www.morelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frieda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now