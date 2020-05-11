Fritz Tschirner
1928 - 2020
Tschirner, Fritz
"TOGETHER AGAIN"
Fritz Tschirner 92, passed away on Friday May 8, 2020. He was born on Jan 19, 1928 in Hirschberg, Germany to the late Oscar and Gertrude (Schultz) Tschirner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years 313 days Irmgard, brother Manfred and sisters Erna Lorenz and Erika Kowalski. He, along with his wife Irmgard and infant daughter Dagmar immigrated and arrived in the United States on May 24, 1952. He was a retired carpenter, member of St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, the Swiss Club, The Carpenters Local Union 200, the Schiller Park Senior Stretchers, and joined in on the Schiller Park Senior Trips. He is survived by his children Dagmar (John) King, Norman Tschirner and Fred (Theresa) Tschirner, 5 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and his brother Lothar Tschirner in Germany, his niece Ingrid Klose and her companion Thomas Delker and numerous nieces and nephews in Germany and England and too many friends to list. He will be greatly missed by all. A private graveside service will be held May 13, 2020 at Obetz Cemetery with a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
MAY
13
Graveside service
Obetz Cemetery
