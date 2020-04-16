|
|
Young, G. Beverly
1928 - 2020
Geraldine "Beverly" Young, age 92 passed away April 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by husband, John J. Young and brothers, Ted and Bill Price. Beverly is survived by children, Joyce (Gerome) Zeek, Judy (Tom) Coffey, and John Jay (Cheryl) Young; many grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Family will have a private service Monday visit her tribute page to view webcast at 12 noon www.orwoodyard.com. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to O. R. Woodyard South Chapel
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2020