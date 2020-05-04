G. William Davis
1942 - 2020
Davis, G. William
1942 - 2020
G. William Davis, Jr., passed away on May 2, 2020 at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith; children: son, James and daughter-in-law, Jennifer, son, Robert; and grandson, Ryan. He was an Eagle Scout, a graduate of Indiana University and retired from C.N.A. Insurance. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Terrace Park, 100 Miami Avenue, Terrace Park, OH 45174 or The James Cancer Hospital, Hematology and Transplant Department, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, OH 43210. Private funeral services have been entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
