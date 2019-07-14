|
Steiner, Gail A. "Gigi", Age 52, Passed away on Sunday, July 7th 2019 at her residence with her husband Aaron by her side, after she courageously fought cancer for over 3 years. She was a graduate of Bishop Ready High School and Columbus State in early childhood education. Proceeded in death by Jeff Farrish (husband), Mother Norma Lee Grantonic, Mother in law Elizabeth Belanger, and Grandchild (Grant & Emily Ervin). Survived by Husband Aaron Steiner, Sons; Grant (Emily) & Brent Ervin, Grandson Ayden Ervin, Step Children; Ashley Steiner and Jake Steiner, Father Joseph Grantonic, Brother David Grantonic, Niece Deidre Grantonic, Nephew Derek Grantonic, and Life Long friend Julie Gillivan. As well as many other friends and family. A memorial service honoring Gail's life will be held 11 am on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at St. Cecilia Church, 434 Norton Road, Columbus, Ohio 43228. With short visitation at 10 a.m. prior to service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 15 to July 17, 2019