Ford, Gail C.
1946 - 2020
Gail C. Ford, 1946-2020. In loving memory we share that Gail C. Ford passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Gail was born in Hartford, CT on January 14, 1946 and spent her early years there before moving to Upper Arlington, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Helen Chern and her husband of more than 30 years, Len Ford. Gail leaves behind her daughters, who loved her more than anything, Jennifer (Brad) Smith and Jessica (Kane) Kaiser; her stepdaughters, Julie Ford, Tamara Ford, Susan Sayers and Stacey Sickles; her grandchildren, Christina, Nick, Colin and Taylor and her youngest grandchildren, who she endearingly referred to as her "five little darlings," Chloe, Bennett, Sadie, Sofia and Collette; along with her great grandchildren, Averie, Michael and Emma, all of whom she adored. Gail also leaves her 3 siblings, Mike Chern, Barry Chern and Jo Chern; and her nieces, Chele Walsh and Kate Hanke, and their families. Gail was as compassionate as she was smart and driven and started her career in social work, first obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Welfare (1968) from The Ohio State University, followed by a Master of Social Work (1977). She earned the Edwin Sharp Burdell Award in recognition of outstanding scholarship and citizenship and spent the first part of her career as a Social Worker with Franklin County Juvenile Detention and Children Services. Wanting more for herself and her daughters, Gail went back to school to get a Law Degree and earned her Juris Doctor with Honors (1986) from The Ohio State University's Moritz College of Law. Gail joined Vorys, Sater Seymour & Pease at a time when there were few women with the firm and rose from a Clerk to Associate and ultimately became a partner in January of 1994. She had a very successful career as a corporate litigator, including being anointed a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, one of the most prestigious groups of trial lawyers in the United States. Life for Gail was definitely not all work and no play. She loved spending time with her friends and family, shopping, eating good food and travelling. From her early years spent on the Atlantic City Boardwalk to a stint in Germany and visits to some of her favorite locations, including Key West and anywhere with a beach, she was happiest in a cute town, shopping and dining in the sunshine. She had a flair for decorating and impeccable style. She was passionate about women finding success and spent her life being a role model, advocate and mentor to the women in her life, later joining the Board of the New Directions Career Center. She was a force of nature and will be missed by the many lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, donations to the New Directions Career Center would honor her legacy. A private family remembrance will be held. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
