Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
Gail (Dodson) Hanby


1932 - 2019
Gail (Dodson) Hanby Obituary
(Dodson) Hanby, Gail
1932 - 2019
Gail E. (Dodson) Hanby, age 86, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents Turney and Helen Frazier, sisters Doris and Marilyn, step-sons Bill and Gene, husband of 35 years, Walter Dodson, and second husband of 5 years, Richard Hanby. Gail is survived by her daughter, Dawn Dodson; as well as many loving family members and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , . Friends and family may visit Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1-2 pm with a memorial service to directly follow at 2 pm at Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City Ohio. Please visit our online guest book at www.NewcomerColumbus.com to share memories.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2019
