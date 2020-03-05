|
|
Wood, Gail
Gail Traver Wood, passed away on March 4, 2020 at the age of 82. Gail was very community minded over the years both in Marietta and Gahanna, Ohio, serving multiple times as the Director General of the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival and Director of Volunteer Services at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Gail graduated from Worthington High School in 1955 and then graduated from Bowling Green University with a BS degree in Teaching. She is survived by her son, Matthew and wife, Leslie of Wadsworth; and her sister, Sandra Humphrey of Houston. She was the proud grandmother of Alyssa and Alex Wood; step-grandmother of Jeremy and Jarred Jones; and step-great-grandmother of Cora and Charlotte Jones, and Jaxson and Nevaeh Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Frederick A. Wood, husband of 58 years, and daughter Cinda Wood Jones on December 2, 2009. Also preceded in death by her parents Francis and Florence Traver and brother Robert Traver. Calling hours Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 12-2pm followed by a service at 2pm, will be held at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, 408 Front Street, Marietta, Ohio 45750. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Wood family and offers online condolences and many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2020