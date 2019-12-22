|
Blattner, Gale
1949 - 2019
Gale O. Blattner, age 70, of Pickerington, passed away at home December 21, 2019. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, Vietnam War. Retired from City of Columbus as boiler operator. Long-time member of Lancaster Old Car Club, VFW and American Legion. Preceded in death by his wife, Judy Blattner; parents, Gale and Lucille Blattner, and a sister. Survived by brother-in-law, James Johnson; uncle, aunt, cousins and many friends. Visitation Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. Private burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to in his remembrance are appreciated. To sign and view Gale's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019