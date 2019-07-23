|
|
Lively, Gale P
Gale Paige Lively, 75, born in Gary, Indiana, from Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Gale survived almost 5 years from cancer, glioblastoma mutiforme grade 4. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Perry; four sisters; many cousins, nieces and nephews; two children; daughter-in-law; three grandchildren; grand daughter-in-law; and great grandson. In lieu of flowers, donations to the church or in Gale's name. Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019 from 11-Noon at the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church, 1636 Graham Rd, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, where funeral will follow at Noon. Due to allergies, NO FLOWERS, PLEASE. Private burial. Online condolences www.shaw-davis.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 24, 2019