Galen Perry Jr.
Perry Jr., Galen
1963 - 2020
Galen Woodrow Perry Jr., 57, of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away August 13, 2020. He was born May 25, 1963 to Galen Perry Sr. and the late Helen Whited. Galen was a design engineer with AEP Transmissions in New Albany, Ohio. In his free time he enjoyed working on computers, going to family gatherings, walking on sandy beaches, and collecting seashells. Galen is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Sherry Perry; children, Cail (Jen) Hill III and Brandy (Dennis) Boster, grandchildren, Jade, Zoey, Kaine, Aedan, Cail IV, and Ashlyn; father Galen Perry Sr.; step-father, Junior Whited; sisters, Wendy Ball and Kim Dunkel; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family, friends, and loved ones. He is preceded in passing by his mother Helen Whited, sister Denise Moore, and granddaughter Jamie Hill. Family and friends may call from 4-6pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, Ohio 43062. Following calling hours there will be a memorial service beginning at 6pm with Elmer Ball officiating.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2020.
