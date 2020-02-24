|
Hodge, Galey
1932 - 2020
Galey Hodge was born on April 25, 1932 in Martinsville, VA and unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. He served in the United States Army, was a member of the Masonic Lodge, and worked for Kal Kan Manufactory for 18 years. He is preceded in death by parents Mr and Mrs. Hodge, wife Mable Hodge and siblings. He leaves to cherish his memory, children, Charlie Hodge, Carrie Edwards, and Kevin (Patricia) Edwards; grandson, Lamont Edwards; and a host of family and friends. Private arrangements entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The HODGE Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 25, 2020