Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
Garland Edwards


1933 - 2019
Garland Edwards Obituary
Edwards, Garland
1933 - 2019
Garland Robert Edwards, age 86, of Columbus, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was a 1950 Graduate of West High School and retired from Southwestern Tile and Marble. Garland was a U.S. Marine Corp. Korean War Veteran, and he was a member of American Legion Post #532 and was a patron of American Legion Post #164. Preceded in death by his parents Earl and Iva Edwards, sons Michael and David Edwards, sister Ruby Edwards, brothers Harold "Mumbles" Edwards (Martha) and Earl "Lum" Edwards (Paula). Survivors include his wife, Doris "Jeannie" Edwards; daughter, Marina "Beanie" Patton (Troy); son, Garland "Dougie" Edwards (Michele); daughter, Pamela Remali (William); daughter, Tonya Tittle (Brett); daughter, Delcina "Dodi" Cassidy (Glenn); son, Daniel Edwards; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends along with many memories with his first wife Suzanne McKelvey and family. Friends may visit on Thursday, from 10am until time of funeral at 1pm at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus St., Grove City. Interment will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ohio Health Hospice Kobacker House, PO BOX 600001, Columbus, Ohio 43272-9802. Online guestbook at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
