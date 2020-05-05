Garland Pack
Garland "Butch" Pack, 60, passed away on May 4, 2020. He was born on November 1, 1959 in Louisa, KY. He was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Browning Wilcox, father Emzea Browning and sister Polly Pack. Surviving family includes children, Jacob Foulk, BJ Foulk, Matthew Foulk; brother, George Porter; sisters, Cathy (Jeffrey) Selbe, Margaret "Red" (Roger Johnson) Browning; long-time companion, Annette Damron; and 7 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Julie Foulk
Family
