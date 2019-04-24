The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
1956 - 2019
Garnet Louise Jones, age 62, passed away tragically, March 31, 2019. She was a member of Parsons Avenue Baptist Church, where she had many friends. Preceded in death by daughter Ella Mae Crum, mother Garnet Louise Jones. Survived by daughter, Tina Crum; grandchildren, Jasmine Ping, Leroy Hunt Jr., Rodney Ping, Laurana Ping, Tyler Ping and Brandon Crum; close friend, Angel Jones; numerous other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5-8 PM, where service will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at 1 PM. Rev Charles Blake officiating. Interment St Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019
