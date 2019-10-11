The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Garnet Louise Estepp


1932 - 2019
Garnet Louise Estepp Obituary
Estepp, Garnet Louise
1932 - 2019
Garnet Louise Estepp, age 87, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Grove City. She was born in Grahn, KY and graduated from Olive Hill High School, Olive Hill, KY. She worked for many years for Buckeye Steel and retired from Worthington Steel. She is preceded in death by her husband, Danny E. Estepp; parents, William Francis and Maggie Justice Kiser; siblings, Edger (Rita) Kiser, Esther (Donald) Coleman, Marcella Kiser and Mark Kiser. Louise is survived by her sister, Nadine Kiser; sister-in-law, Betty Kiser; and several nieces, nephews and great niece and nephew. A funeral service will be held at 1pm Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at HEART & HOPE by SCHOEDINGER – Hilltop Chapel, 3030 West Broad Street, where friends will be received one hour prior to the service, from 12 – 1pm Wednesday; interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
