West, Garnet M.
1926 - 2020
Garnet Marie (nee Poling) West, age 93, was rescued by God's loving arms from COVID-19 on April 8, 2020. Born in Jackson Pike, Ohio on November 6, 1926 to Mary and Berman Poling, she grew up on a farm, moved to Columbus, attended North High School and graduated from Bliss College. She worked as a secretary and married the handsome, comical Charles Lewis West in 1948. She lost Charlie after 56 years, and they were blessed with four children who survived her: Gregory West (Marilyn), Laura Adams (Mitch), Myra Brown (Jeff), and Sara West (L.T. Nichols). Garnet was a devoted homemaker, managed West Brothers Construction Co., worked at the Post Office and loved to travel. She volunteered with scouting, schools and the Arthritis Foundation. She was a talented cook, artist and needle worker and produced many beautiful afghans and oil paintings. A devout Christian, she was active at Bethel International United Methodist Church for 65 years. Garnet was an enthusiastic grandmother to 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and expected another. She also is survived by sister Donna Fields, sister-in-law Virginia West and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by brothers Melvin, Virgil and Bobby; son-in-law Bradley Hurney; and many in-laws. Private services will be held April 14, 2020 at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Bethel International UMC. Condolences may be expressed at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020