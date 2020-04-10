|
Serrott, Garnet
1919 - 2020
Garnet Serrott, 100, passed away April 10, 2020. She was born October 31, 1919. She is preceded in death by her parents Finney and Malissa Wright, loving husband Gordon Francis Serrott brother Rutherford Wright, sisters Ruby Smith, Opal Atchison and Pearl Wright. Garnet is survived by her children, Roger G. (Ronnie) Serrott, Sharon Wright (Alan), Tim (Rhonda) Serrott and Mark Serrott; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, many friends and fellow church members. Garnet grew up during the Depression, having lost her father when she was 11 years old and her 3 siblings were raised by their wonderful Christian mother Malissa as a single parent. Her father died during the height of the Depression and they were so poor that she was thrilled to receive an orange as a Christmas present. She was a Christian wife and mother and never missed a day of school or work in her entire life. She was a prayer warrior, a faithful follower of Christ, a stalwart friend to all, a loving wife, mother, and sister. Known affectionately as "mammaw" to all. She never met a stranger and was always sharing her love of Christ and her love of all with everyone. She was a lifelong devoted member of North Church of Christ in Christian Union. A champion and eternal advocate for her four children. Active in all her children's activities and pursuits, star of a political commercial helping to elect her son Judge Mark Serrott in 2010 to the Common Pleas Court. An inspiration and fierce supporter of her husband Gordon F. Serrott former Franklin County Recorder, Columbus City Clerk, and Chief Bailiff of the Franklin County Municipal Court. Lifelong Republican-except voting for her democrat son. She was the co-owner and manager of Krema Products, worked at North American Rockwell, and Timken Roller Bearings saving enough money in the 1940s to buy a house. Remembered for her warmth, her charm, her never-met-a stranger attitude, her Christian love, and her pride and joy in all her children whom she thought could do no wrong. Known for her smile, her encouragement, her fabulous cooking and her famous meatball recipe and her excellence at the game of Rummikube. She will be grievously missed by all. Garnet's family will have a private viewing and a graveside service to follow. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Services entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTH FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to North Church of Christ and Christian Union, 5600 Karl Rd. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or words of encouragement to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020