Worthington Presbyterian Chr
773 High St
Worthington, OH 43085
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Worthington Presbyterian Church
773 High Street
1926 - 2020
Topper, Garnet
1926 - 2020
Garnet Topper, died peacefully at age 93. In 1974, she became a widow at 48. Soldiering on, she raised her young family, worked in public relations and authored children's books, remaining active by playing tennis, bridge and dancing. Born to John and Iva Miller, she graduated from Sugarcreek High School and Ashland College. Her children and grandchildren survive her, Betsy (Kerry) Williams, Erik Kaitlin and Trevor Williams, Jennifer Topper, Rick (Pat) Topper; Bridget and Clare Topper and Matthew Topper; Zoe Topper. She will be missed by all, but will be joining the love of her life, Dick Topper dancing with him arm in arm to Moonlight Serenade. A celebration of Garnet's life is on Saturday, March 14 at 2 pm at the Worthington Presbyterian Church, 773 High Street. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Scholarship Opportunities for Success (SOSGrants.org) where Garnet donated her time and talents.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020
