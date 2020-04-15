|
Rice, Garnett
1928 - 2020
Garnett Marie Rice, age 92, of Grove City, OH passed away April 13, 2020. She was born April 5, 1928 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Ernest and Beatrice Balser. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rice; four brothers, Dencil, Robert, Norman and Junior Balser; sister, Mildred Balser Sudlow; and son-in-law, Clifford Knisley. Survived by four children, Sheila (Dan) Arnold, Linda Knisley, Rhonda (Jeffrey) James and Anita (Johnny) McIntosh; five grandchildren, Jason and Adam Arnold, Donald James, Cassie (Corey) Blackmon, Carolyne (Scott) Chestnut; three great grandchildren, Natalie Arnold, Mikayla Blackmon and Clayton Chestnut; sister, Janice (Richard) Kuhn and sister-in-law, Darlene Balser. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. Burial will be private for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd. Suite C. Circleville, OH 43113. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020