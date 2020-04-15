Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Resources
More Obituaries for Garnett Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Garnett Rice


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Garnett Rice Obituary
Rice, Garnett
1928 - 2020
Garnett Marie Rice, age 92, of Grove City, OH passed away April 13, 2020. She was born April 5, 1928 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Ernest and Beatrice Balser. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Rice; four brothers, Dencil, Robert, Norman and Junior Balser; sister, Mildred Balser Sudlow; and son-in-law, Clifford Knisley. Survived by four children, Sheila (Dan) Arnold, Linda Knisley, Rhonda (Jeffrey) James and Anita (Johnny) McIntosh; five grandchildren, Jason and Adam Arnold, Donald James, Cassie (Corey) Blackmon, Carolyne (Scott) Chestnut; three great grandchildren, Natalie Arnold, Mikayla Blackmon and Clayton Chestnut; sister, Janice (Richard) Kuhn and sister-in-law, Darlene Balser. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. Burial will be private for the family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Rd. Suite C. Circleville, OH 43113. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garnett's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -