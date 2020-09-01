1/1
Garold Meadows
1938 - 2020
Garold 'Woody' Woodrow Meadows, age 82, of Columbus, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born February 23, 1938 in Bloomingrose, West Virginia to the late Bernard Stanley and Margaret Francis Meadows. Woody was a graduate of Sherman High School in Seth, West Virginia and served in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Air Force from 1955-1959. Woody also owned and operated his own business, 'Woodie's Trucking' for over 30 years. Woody is preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Beatrice C. (George) Meadows and his brothers Herbert J. and James S. (Evelyn) Meadows. He is survived by his son, Mark Meadows; daughter, Mary (Patrick) Sander; grandchildren, Zachary, Caleb and Lydia Sander. Friends and family may visit 11AM-12PM at Asbury Cemetery, 4701 Winchester Pike, Columbus, Ohio 43232, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, where a funeral service will follow at 12PM. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R SPENCE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Kidney Foundation at https://www.kidney.org/donation or 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr, Columbus, OH 43231. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
