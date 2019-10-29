Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Garreth Clair Obituary
Clair, Garreth
Garreth Clair, age 84, of Hilliard, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Former minister of Cemetery Road Church of Christ and previous congregations throughout the United States. Contributor to numerous gospel publications and original religious books and lessons. Preceded in death by parents Mitchell and Ruth Clair, brothers Larry, Henry and Mitchell Clair Jr. Survived by loving wife, Barbara Clair; children, Brenda (Boyce) Martin, Melody Clair, Sharon Clair and LeAnne (Tred) Rowland; grandchildren, Damon, Tyler, Matthew, Alicia, Garreth, Grant, Clair, Ean; great grandchildren, Ashton, Brooke and Maverick. Family will receive friends 10-11 am Saturday at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026. Graveside service will be held at 11:30 am at Galloway Cemetery. Funeral service will follow at 1 pm at Cemetery Road Church of Christ in Hilliard. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019
